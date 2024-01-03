Police arrest suspect in Point Cumana double murder

The suspect wanted by police in connection with the double homicide on Tuesday morning in Glencoe, has been captured by police, seen in the photo the heavy police presence when the suspect was then taken to the Accident and Emergency at the Arima Hospital for medical treatment, he was then transported under heavy police protection to an undisclosed police station as investigations continue by homicide investigators. - Photo by Roger Jacob

THE hunt for the soldier wanted in connection with the murders of two women in Point Cumana ended with his capture on Tuesday night.

The suspect, a Warrant Officer II of Cumuto Barracks, Camp Cumuto, was accused of the shooting deaths of 43-year-old Calida Schamber and her mother Carmelita De Leon, 66, at their home in Shorelands, Point Cumana on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, officers of the Northern Division, the Arima Operational Crime Patrol, the Coastal and Air Support Unit, the Canine Branch and the TT Defence Force searched Blanchisseuse Road, Arima, between 1 pm and 8.15 pm.

He was arrested during the search which was conducted on foot with drone technology.