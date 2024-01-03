Police arrest double murder suspect in Arima

Police cars on a murder scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE hunt for the soldier wanted in connection with the murders of two women in Point Cumana ended with his capture on Tuesday night.

The suspect, a Warrant Officer II of Cumuto Barracks, Camp Cumuto, was accused of the shooting deaths of 43-year-old Calida Schamber and her mother Carmelita De Leon, 66, at their home in Shorelands, Point Cumana on Tuesday morning.

According to the police, officers of the Northern Division, the Arima Operational Crime Patrol, the Coastal and Air Support Unit, the Canine Branch and the TT Defence Force searched Blanchisseuse Road, Arima, between 1 pm and 8.15 pm.

He was arrested during the search which was conducted on foot with drone technology.