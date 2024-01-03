Physical training instructors graduate from Defence Force Military Academy

Staff of UTT's Centre for Kinesiology Physical Education and Sport with physical training instructor graduates at a graduation ceremony, last month. -

THE University of Trinidad and Tobago’s (UTT) Centre for Kinesiology Physical Education and Sport continues to be at the fore front of the development of pathways in sport and related activities in TT.

This year, through a memorandum of understanding the Centre for Kinesiology, Physical Education and Sport partnered with the TT Defence Force and the Defence Force Military Academy (DFMA) to deliver a newly-configured diploma in physical training.

The eight-month long programme, which included areas in the broad discipline of sport and exercise science, sport skill training, communication skills among others, saw several members of the Centre for Kinesiology, Physical Education and Sport working closely with members of the DFMA to produce recruits, who are now equipped with skills and knowledge to formulate physical activity and sport programmes that would have impact in their respective spheres.

In a recent graduation ceremony, graduands were charged with the responsibility to assume positions of responsibility as physical training instructors, who would see the delivery of their newly-acquired knowledge as pivotal in the reduction of non-communicable diseases, as well as assist in realising an improvement in the life chances of the TT public.