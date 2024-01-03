Patrice Roberts gives spirited performance at Soka in Moka

Patrice Roberts gives her first performance following the death of her fiance, Ricardo Drue, at Soka in Moka on January 1 at St Andrews Golf Club, Moka, Maraval. She thanked TT and fans for their support during the difficult period. at St Andrews Golf Curse, Maraval. - Melissa Doughty

For one Patrice Roberts fan at Soka in Moka on January 1, her performance was a powerful show of resilience. Seeing Roberts dance on stage and inspire others to do the same had the fan describing Roberts’ performance as “pore-raising.”

The artiste was one of several who delivered a high-energy and, most, importantly, enjoyable show at one of the first fetes for the progressing Carnival season. In the lushness of greenery at the St Andrews Golf Club, St Andrews Wynd, Moka, Maraval, the fete signalled the Carnival 2024 season had began.

It was her first performance after the death of her finance, Ricardo Drue. He died on December 12 and his funeral will be held on January 9 in Antigua.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, addressed to Drue, Roberts said the performance was difficult but she pushed through for him, for their daughter.

It said, “I felt your presence on stage with me and that gave me courage. You’d always remind me I’m a big girl now right? Lol.. So I’ll keep performing and finding joy and solace on stage. We miss you so much, but I find comfort in knowing that God knows best and I will one day see u again. Love you always and forever.”

During her set Roberts thanked fans and TT for supporting her during the difficult period.

In a lionhearted performance, she told the audience she would speak more at her Strength of a Woman show on February 7 and repeatedly spoke to God having better in store for her.

Even before she came on stage, some excited audience members were heard calling, "Patsy." Some even said, “Patsy, I love you.”

She started off the set by saying the year was a difficult one but it did not break her. Roberts told the screaming fans she loved them and saw how much the country and people appreciated her by the support they gave her through the ordeal.

“You are my backbone,” she said to them as she performed her 2024 song Anxiety.

The performance included songs like Carry On, Band of the Year, Like Yuh Self, Mind My Business among others.

In her rapport with the audience she said she was an advocate for mental health, and told the eager audience that it was because of them she was standing on the Soka in Moka stage on January 1.

Her songs were interposed with statements such as God knows best, she was coming to the happiest place in her life and she was coming stronger. Many fans cheered her on as she spoke.

Closer to the end of her set, Roberts left the stage and came down into the audience, saying she wanted to hug everyone. She was quickly enveloped by her fans. Voice also joined her on stage to perform their new song Carnival Day.

Her performance ended the event that was well-attended and thoroughly enjoyed.

Although there was a slight delay in the gate opening – for which Soka in Moka organisers apologised – it opened at about 4.21 pm.

The first set of partygoers made their way to the several food stalls. Tacos, wild meat, Indian delicacies, corn soup, bake and shark, roti, roast pig and Asian offerings were on the annual fete’s menu. Some patrons who tried the wild meat said it was “good.”

Many were also seen heading to the bars. The growing audience ate, mingled and danced to some of soca’s hits like Angela Hunte’s Mon Bon Ami and Marzville’s Give It to Ya before the first band, Dil E Nadan, came on stage at 6.30 pm.

Dil E Nadan and its frontline singer Raymond Ramnarine opened with his 2024 song All Inclusive. Ramnarine, its other frontline singer Stephen Marcelle and band members sang a mix of old and new soca and chutney songs. Marcelle introduced the audience to his 2024 offerings: Good Morning and Middle ah de Road.

There were a variety of “wines” as the band performed songs like David Rudder’s Bahia Girl, Second Imij's Golo and Blaxx’s Mash Up.

Ramnarine called on the audience to appreciate family a little more given all that was happening in the world today.

Between bands patrons were entertained by DJs who played a mix of old and new soca songs.

At 8 pm, the D’ All Starz took the stage with its frontline singers College Boy Jesse, Mical Teja and Andre “Viking Ding Dong” Houlder. Their performance demonstrated soca had a new brigade with many of the intergenerational crowd singing their respective hits like DAP (Drink and Party), Happy Song and Hall of Fame.

The audience was eager to hear Teja sing the popular DNA, with them chanting, when instructed, road march.

One patron said she really believed the song would grab the popular title.

College Boy Jesse and Yung Bredda’s Jook on the Junction also had their audience dancing feverishly. They, too, performed the late Blaxx’s Mash Up which delighted the audience.

Viking Ding Dong had them laughing as he showed off his pants, complete with slits and a missing belt.

Olatunji, backed by D’ All Starz, had the audience moving with the popular Engine Room. His energetic performance of past songs like Ola and Blaxx’s Leh Go garnered huge audience response. The audience sang effortlessly along with his 2024 song Inventor. Jiga and Teddyson John also shared the stage with the D’ All Starz.

The A Team band was the last to take the stage accompanied by artistes like Jadel, Shal Marshall, Preedy, Third Bass, Nadia Batson and Roberts.

Batson had the audience uniformly calling “Nadie” as she sang her popular 2024 song Market. There were trips down Carnival memory lane for some with So Long and Fatt.

The audience was also singing along as she did another of her popular 2024 songs Everytime. As January 1 came to an end at midnight, the last of Soka in Moka 2024’s patrons were seen leaving the St Andrews Golf Club.