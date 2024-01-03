Panday's body to be brought back to Trinidad

Former prime minister Basdeo Panday . - File photo

THE body of former prime minister Basdeo Panday is due to arrive at Piarco International Airport at 6 pm on Wednesday.

Panday, 90, died in the United States after recent surgery.

His wife Oma Panday and daughter Mickela Panday will also return to Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday evening.

Panday's brother Subhas Panday told Newsday that when the body arrives, it will be taken care of by the State ahead of the funeral. Subhas Panday said he would be present at Piarco.

He said Panday's alma mater Presentation College in San Fernando will hold a memorial service to reflect on Panday's life on January 4 from 6-8 pm.

Mickela Panday, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, said, "As we grieve and celebrate the incredible life of our loving husband and father Basdeo Panday, we would like to share that we, along with him, are returning home to Trinidad, the country and people he loves so much this evening.

"We are working on funeral arrangements and will share with you the details in the coming days."

Since Panday's death, the country has seen an outpouring of condolences, with many expressions of appreciation for his championing the disadvantaged, advocating national unity, modernising legislation, and building infrastructure such as roads, schools, clinics and police stations when the oil price was just US$9 per barrel.