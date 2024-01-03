New corned beef to hit shelves

Sampco LLC, Teddy Yu, left; Furness Group executive chairman, Patrick Ferreira and Sampco LLC, Eduardo Padilha. Photo courtesy Furness Ltd -

HEREFORD Brazilian corned beef has returned to Trinidad and Tobago through Furness Shipping and Marketing Ltd.

In a release on Wednesday, it says the Hereford brand is as strong as Exxon, Shell, Chevron and BP.

The company, owned by Samco LLC/JBS Group, has an annual revenue of more than $50 billion.

Furness Ltd executive chairman Patrick Ferreira says his company is pleased to be associated with the global food brand, citing it as the first of many products to come.

Hereford produces canned ham, Brazilian corned beef, roast beef and luncheon meats.