Man appears in court charged with municipal police officer's murder

Municipal Police officer Dylan Mohammed.

A 22-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of municipal police officer Dylan Mohammed.

Mohammed, 31, who was attached to the San Fernando Municipal Police Station, was found dead on the banks of a river near Warren Road Extension, Cunupia, on December 9.

Relatives had reported him missing on December 8, when he failed to return to his home in San Pedro, Rio Claro.

His red Suzuki Grand Vitara was found parked near the Cunupia Police Station.

Police, acting on information received, found Mohammed’s body tied and partially submerged in a river with a gunshot wound to the head.

Cunupia resident Aamir Ali was arrested on December 28, after investigations by the Homicide Bureau of Investigations (HBI), Region Three, along with other law enforcement agencies.

He was charged by Cpl Jaggesar of HBI Region Three on December 31, following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Joan Honore-Paul.

Ali appeared in the Chaguanas Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday to answer the charge but the matter was adjourned to June 4.