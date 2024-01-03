Judiciary appoints 3 temporary judges to clear case backlog

Mme Justice Indrani Cedeno and President Christine Kangaloo. -

THE Judiciary has sworn in three new judges as part of its Criminal Reduction Backlog Reduction Project in the Criminal Division of the Supreme Court.

A statement on Wednesday says the Judiciary is working to enhance the criminal justice system, with the first step being "to assign specific resources tasked with the responsibility to address the backlog."

President Christine Kangaloo, on January 2, swore in temporary puisne judges: Justice Trevor Jones, Justice Indrani Cedeno and Justice Maria Busby Earle-Caddle, who will be tasked with managing the backlog.

The release ended by saying the Judiciary acknowledges the project can only succeed with participation from stakeholders. The Judiciary has invited stakeholders to participate in the Backlog Sub-Committee of the Criminal Justice Committee, the Public Defender's Department of the Legal Aid Advisory and the Law Association.