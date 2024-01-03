FUL holders challenge new 'renewal' process for gun licences

Attorney Nyree Alfonso -

ATTORNEY Nyree Alfonso has written to the Police Commissioner in her personal capacity as the holder of a firearm user’s licence (FUL), asking for an amendment to two recently issued notices on the renewal of gun permits.

Alfonso called on the commissioner’s office to amend the notices “forthwith” to clarify that the renewal process recited in the notices only applied to holders of FULs obtained after May 28, 2004.

She said in her letter, “This request should be treated with the urgency that it deserves as I will expect that thousands of FUL holders will be moving to comply with the procedures identified in the said notices, which are patently flawed and have no basis in law.”

Alfonso gave the commissioner until January 5 to amend the notices, failing which, she said, she and other FUL holders will consider taking legal action.

The notices advised of an amendment to the Finance Act to increase FUL renewal fees to $500, effective April 1. The second notice, a reminder, also advised of the $500 fee and said it was separate from the annual renewal fee of $300. The notices warned of the risk of sanction, or revocation, of FULs if the requirements were not met by holders.

However, Alfonso said section 3 of the Finance Act No 21 of 2022, as quoted in one of the notices, represented the “first imposition of a renewal fee”, so it would “therefore not be correct to describe the fee as amended or increased.”

She said from a cursory review of the history of the Firearms Act, it would be “wholly wrong and or illegal or ultra vires” for the officeholder of the post of Commissioner of Police to call upon holders of FULs which were issued before the year 2004 to renew their licences in keeping with provisions of the Firearms (Amendment) Act 2004, proclaimed on May 28, 2004.

Alfonso said the 2004 amendment provided that an FUL held by someone before the act came into operation shall continue to be valid after the proclamation of the amended law unless the licence was revoked or terminated.

She said the legislature did not provide for a retroactive process.

“There is a specific provision which deals with existing FUL holders, that is, those who were issued their licences prior to the proclamation of the 2004 amending act and those who obtained their FULs after the said date…”

Last month, another FUL holder also threatened legal action against the commissioner on the same notices Alfonso has complained about.

In a pre-action letter, attorneys Kiel Taklalsingh and Keron Ramkhalwhan, on behalf of Kwasi Gulston, outlined Gulston's concerns about the variation of the existing practice for the renewal of FULs as contained in the recent notices.

In addition to the increase in fees, the letter said, applicants are required to submit a completed FUL form 1, a medical certificate and a certificate of competence from a certified firearms instructor.

The letter said Gulson has also received information that the change to the practice for renewals of FULs was to facilitate the revocation of such permits.

According to the letter, the Firearms Act says FULs are valid for three years from the date of issue and may be renewed on payment of the appropriate fee along with a certificate of competence and “other documents prescribed by the commissioner.”

“In succinct terms, the Firearms Act only requires an FUL holder to submit the FUL Form 1 at the time of their application and not at the time of renewal.

“The potential claimant, therefore, submits that the decision of the Commissioner of Police contained in her notice to require FUL holders to resubmit a completed FUL Form 1 and reapply for their FULs is illegal, unreasonable and irrational.”

Gulston’s attorneys called on the commissioner to rescind her notices requiring FUL holders to submit a Form 1 as part of the renewal process.