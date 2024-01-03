Ex-cricketer Dinanath Ramnarine remembers Panday's legacy

In this file photo, former prime minister Basdeo Panday attends a Caribbean Premier League Twenty20 match between the Trinbago Knight Riders and the Jamaica Tallawahs, at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, in Tarouba. - File Photo/Lincoln Holder

FORMER West Indies and Trinidad and Tobago spinner Dinanath Ramnarine paid tribute to his friend and supporter of cricket Basdeo Panday, who died on Monday. Panday, 90, was the prime minister of TT from 1995–2001.

"It is with profound sorrow that we learned of the untimely passing of former Prime Minister, Mr Basdeo Panday," Ramnarine wrote on Facebook.

Ramnarine said he spent time with Panday during the 2023 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) finals in Guyana in September.

"During our attendance at the CPL finals in Guyana this (last) year, fate led us to stay at the same hotel as Mr Panday, his dear wife Mrs Panday, and some of their close friends who were also there to witness the finals. My wife and I were fortunate to share moments with Mr Panday, engaging in captivating discussions about his life and experiences in politics. These are moments we will forever cherish, as I posed numerous questions, and Mr Panday, in my opinion, exhibited remarkable honesty, wisdom, wit, and often laughed at himself."

Panday was also seen regularly at CPL matches in Trinidad over the years.

Ramnarine said Panday's influence cannot be forgotten.

"With his passing, we mourn the loss of a legend and leader who made significant contributions to our country’s development. My deepest condolences go out to Mrs Panday and the entire family. Rest in eternal peace, Mr Panday; you have undeniably left an indelible mark on our nation’s rich history. It was an honour and a privilege, and my wife and I are profoundly grateful for the memorable time spent with you during the CPL finals earlier this year."

During his time as prime minister, many football venues were built for the hosting of the FIFA Under-17 World Cup in 2001. The Manny Ramjohn Stadium in Marabella, the Ato Boldon Stadium in Couva, the Larry Gomes Stadium in Arima and the Dwight Yorke Stadium in Bacolet, Tobago were all built for the tournament.

In 1996, Panday was also prime minister when the National Stadium in Port of Spain was renamed the Hasely Crawford Stadium after TT's first Olympic gold medallist.