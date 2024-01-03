End of on era with passing of 'Silver Fox'

Patrick Manning -

THE EDITOR: The passing of the great Basdeo Panday, who served as the fifth prime minister of TT from 1995 to 2001, often affectionately referred to as the "Silver Fox," marks the end of an era.

His lifelong friend Patrick Manning, the fourth prime minister of TT, who departed earlier, would likely extend a warm welcome on the other side, as the two never hid their life-long friendship.

Panday brought a unique eloquence to parliamentary debates, particularly in his exchanges with Manning. Despite being short in stature, he projected a tall and eloquent presence, not with arrogance but with a welcoming personality that endeared him to the public.

One memorable encounter in an elevator, where Panday initiated a conversation, which left a lasting impression on my husband, who likened it to conversing with a scholar yet feeling the warmth of communicating with a grandfather. This captures the essence of Basdeo Panday – a versatile individual, covering roles as a lawyer, politician, trade unionist, economist, actor and civil servant.

The legacy of Panday extends beyond his political roles, reaching into the hearts of those who had personal interactions with him. His ability to connect with people, regardless of their background, showcased not only his intellectual competence, but also a genuine and approachable demeanour.

As TT mourns the loss of this remarkable figure, his contributions to public discourse, diplomacy, and the diverse facets of his career will undoubtedly be remembered and celebrated.

S BENOIS-SELMAN

Woodbrook