DIAL basketball tourney jumps off in Arima

SEVERAL of Trinidad and Tobago’s seasoned performers and emerging talents have been confirmed for the inaugural Destiny Invitational Arima League (DIAL) basketball tournament which jumps off at Princess Royal Basketball Court in Arima, from January 19 to March 31.

The DIAL’s premier (open men) and championship (U23) divisions will feature eight teams each. All teams will be confirmed in the coming days.

For each division, tournament play begins with the single-group round-robin phase (each team plays each other once), followed by the single elimination round with the top four teams moving forward.

A statement from DIAL organisers on Wednesday said this event hopes to reignite the legacy of basketball in Arima.

“Arima boasts a storied history of decades of thrilling competitions, iconic teams, and legendary players, and the heart of the borough will once again echo with the cheers of fans from all corners of the nation, rallying behind their hometown heroes.”

For more information, follow @_thedial on Instagram.