Cricket West Indies makes changes, selectors' contracts expire

Cricket West Indies CEO Johnny Grave -

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has confirmed several organisational changes at the start of 2024, including a few selectors leaving their positions as their contracts have expired.

CWI said 2024 is a significant year as a new four-year strategic plan (2024-27) will be developed and the hosting of the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June.

In a CWI media release on Wednesday, CEO of CWI Johnny Grave said, “As an organisation, we are dedicated to nurturing a culture of continuous evolution and improvement. We are steadfast in our pursuit to maximise our human capital, engage the best talent, and foster an environment where excellence thrives throughout the entire system.”

Director of cricket at CWI Miles Bascombe spoke about some immediate changes in structure and personnel. “The review has been planned to coincide with the end of the contracts of some selectors to enable a seamless transition. CWI expresses its gratitude to Roland Butcher, Travis Dowlin, and Robert Haynes, whose tenures ended on 31 December 31, 2023. Their dedication has been laudable and CWI acknowledges their significant role with gratitude.”

Lead selector Desmond Haynes will remain in his position.

CWI has taken the decision not to immediately replace these selectors until the completion of the review process.

Bascombe said coach development manager Chris Brabazon has also left the organisation to take up a new role in his native Australia. "We are grateful for the tremendous contribution that Chris has made over the past four years, which has seen the introduction of a comprehensive range of coaching courses and accreditations, resulting in over 1,000 newly certified coaches in the region,” Bascombe said.

Speaking more about the changes in CWI, Grave said, “We have concluded a thorough appraisal process, resulting in the realignment of responsibilities of some of our team members. As part of this process, while some contracts have reached a natural conclusion, including those of Dominic Warne, commercial, marketing and communications director, and Philip Spooner, media and public relations manager; both individuals will continue supporting us in the extremely important year ahead, in new roles working directly on the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in June. We appreciate their contributions and dedication to our organisation and remain committed to their involvement in this significant period.”

CWI reaffirmed its commitment to fostering an environment of continuous improvement and transparency within its operations. The recruitment process for a new commercial director and coach development manager will begin imminently.