Chief secretary: Honour long-serving politicians like Panday

Former prime minister Basdeo Panday, right, points at Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, during a light moment with St Vincent PM Dr Ralph Gonsalves, centre, at a cocktail reception in honour of visiting Caricom heads at President's House, St Ann's, in July last year. -

THA Chief Secretary Farley Augustine has extended his condolences on the passing of the country’s fifth prime minister, Basdeo Panday.

Panday died on New Years’ Day at 90, after seeking treatment for an illness in the US. His death was announced on social media by his daughter Mickela Panday.

At a media briefing at the Shaw Park Complex on Wednesday, Augustine said, “Certainly I would want to extend condolences to his family; his wife and daughters.”

Panday, he said, became prime minister as a result of support from the two Tobago seats in the 1995 general election, which ended with no clear majority in the House of Representatives. The Panday-led United National Congress won 17 seats, the Patrick Manning-led People's National Movement had 17, and the ANR Robinson-led National Alliance for Reconstruction had two. All three leaders are now deceased.

Augustine said, “The two Tobago seats, including Mr Robinson and Ms Pamela Nicholson, they joined with him in a coalition to form the government and so Tobago is certainly responsible for the first time he became prime minister, in a significant way.”

He added: “He lived a long life, he gave to public service. We are often very critical of politicians, and as a politicians we are critical of each other and sometimes we are critical in maybe in some crass ways sometimes.

"But when all is said and done, as a country, we perhaps need to do more in recognising and honouring the people who give of themselves to public service – like Mr Panday did.”

He said when one dedicates their life to public service, your family suffers, “because you just don’t have enough time to give to them.”

He said there are politicians whose children are growing up in their absence owing to their busy schedules. "They’re home late every night and leave very early in the morning; they are out on weekends and public holidays.

“If for no other reason than for the fact that this level of public service calls for quite a lot of work and giving of oneself – that to me is sufficient for us to honour people who have given of themselves to public service. And certain when they have given of themselves for a period as extensive as Mr Panday did, for such a long period of time, certainly the country deserves to stop and pay attention and give honour where honour is due.”