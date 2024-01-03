Central Soccer World notch first win in NLCL

Central Soccer World (CSW) got their first win of the 2023/24 Next Level Consulting Ltd (NLCL) under-19 community cup on Saturday, as they got a 2-1 win over Kamillionare FC at the Balmain recreation ground in Couva.

Led by St Benedict's College coach Randolph Boyce, CSW brushed off their narrow 2-1 loss against Point Fortin Youth Academy last Wednesday, with first-half goals by Ethan Trotman and Nathan George securing the three points. Trotman opened the scoring in the eight minute, before Kamillionare's Damarion Boswell notched an equaliser in the 22nd minute. George, who featured sparingly for Benedict's in the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) last season, then sealed the game with his effort in the 40th minute.

With the win, CSW (three points) assumed fifth spot on the six-team group B table, with Kamillionare bringing up the rear in the group on zero points. Group B is headed by Point Fortin who have a perfect record after two games. Group A is headed by QPCC (six points), with defending champions Soccer Made Simple (SMS) and Athletic International Academy (AIA) on four points apiece.

NLCL action will resume on Thursday, with six games being played across the country. With QPCC on a bye, both SMS and AIA will have the chance to go atop group A in their respective matches against Malabar Young Stars and Caledonia. Point Fortin will try to stretch their lead at the group B summit when they host third-placed Made in La Brea (three points) at the Techier recreation ground in Point Fortin.