Caricom, regional leaders mourn Panday

Former prime minister Basdeo Panday and his daughter Mickela.

THE Caribbean Community (Caricom), in a statement on Wednesday, said it was deeply saddened at the passing of former prime minister Basdeo Panday last Monday.

"The honourable Basdeo Panday held a multi-faceted career in service of his country as a politician, trade unionist and civil servant.

"He used his exceptional skill as a barrister to advocate passionately for workers’ rights.

"His belief in the value of education, and his ideologies and initiatives, have made a lasting impact on the twin-island republic."

As Caricom chairman, he hosted a two-day summit of Caricom leaders titled Concluding the 20th Century and Commencing the 21st to prepare the community to face the first decade of the new century.

"He was also active in media and culture as an actor, multi-linguist and proponent of religious pluralism.

"The community extends heartfelt condolences to his family members and friends and the Government and people of Trinidad and Tobago. We join with all who mourn the passing of this son of our soil, who served with determination and passion and made an enduring contribution to our progress and development. May his soul rest in peace."

Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness expressed his condolences on Twitter/X.

“I extend my deepest condolences to the family, loved ones and people of Trinidad and Tobago following the passing of former prime minister Basdeo Panday.

"Former Prime Minister Panday leaves behind a vast legacy that will be treasured and honoured. I pray his family finds strength during this difficult time."

Jamaica's former PM PJ Patterson recalled Panday as a fellow prime minister from 1995 to 2001, during which they had developed a friendship which had endured.

"His passion to foster economic and social development in a country of racial diversity was matched by his commitment to advance the institutional capacity which would enable the creation of a Single Market and hence his leadership role in securing the seat of the Caribbean Court of Justice for TT."

Guyana President Dr Irfaan Ali said on Tuesday on Facebook, "I extend my sincere condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Basdeo Panday, former prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago, who passed away yesterday."

Guyana Vice President Dr Bharrat Jagdeo also extended his condolences.

"Panday was a lawyer, politician, trade unionist, economist, actor, and former civil servant who served as the fifth prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago from 1995 to 2001.

"May his legacy be a source of comfort, and may cherished memories bring solace during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and the people of Trinidad and Tobago."