Box Cart InterCol at Arima Velodrome on Sunday

An adventurous young driver during his Box Cart gravity race, at the Larry Gomes Stadium carpark. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

The first-ever Box Cart InterCol races off at Arima Velodrome on Sunday from 9am.

On-hand to witness the inaugural event will be Arima MP Penelope Beckles, borough mayor Balliram Maharaj and Ministry of Sport and Community Development representatives.

A statement from the Gravity Racing Association of TT said they have advanced their box cart concept by inviting all schools to participate.

“At our national box cart competitions in 2015, 2016 and 2019, we saw how very involved and excited young people were in designing, building and racing the carts. Coupling the racing component with a portfolio requirement; thereby satisfying both the academic and fun factors,” the statement read.

The box cart initiative has proven to be an excellent opportunity to have students apply STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art and Math) theories learnt in the classroom to a practical project, it added.

“It further helps them hone important skills like problem solving, and communication; all the while helping to preserve one of our country’s traditions.”

Winners will be announced by 3pm. Sponsoring the historic event are Digicel, National Gas Company of TT and trinituner.com.

For more information, contact 367-2900 (André Crichlow), or via email at gravityracingassociationtt@gmail.com