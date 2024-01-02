UNC tributes for Panday continue

Former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday. - File photo

MEMBERS of the Opposition UNC continued to pay tribute to the party's founder Basdeo Panday on Tuesday.

Panday, 90, died on Monday.

In a statement, UNC chairman Davendranath Tancoo said he was an economics student at the UWI in the late 1980s when he first met Panday.

Tancoo recalled that Panday's fiery and persuasive arguments on the socio-economic and political issues of the day led him to join CLUB 88, the party formed in 1988 by Panday when he broke away from the National Alliance for Reconstruction (NAR).

He said he served as the chief economist in the Opposition Leader's Office in Port of Spain until the UNC won the 1995 general election.

"We will always remember him as a man of wit and charisma, imbued with the warrior spirit that made him a champion for workers' rights, one love and national unity."

UNC deputy political leader Dr Roodal Moonilal on Tuesday lit a deya in his Oropouche East constituency office in Panday's memory.

Moonilal shared photos of himself in his younger days with Panday on his Facebook page.

Couva South MP Rudranath Indarsingh did the same on his Facebook page.

In a statement, Indarsingh said, "I was enamoured by Mr Panday, and my life followed many parallels to his."

He added, "From both being children of poverty to both becoming school teachers to both being involved in the sugar struggle, to both being presidents General of the All Trinidad Sugar and General Workers Trade Union (ATSGWTU) to being a parliamentarian in Opposition and Government, life would have it that Panday 'cut the track for many a 'gouti to run.'"

Indarsingh described Panday as TT's grandfather.

"He has finally ridden out on a blaze of glory to be one with the rising sun. Thank you, Bas, for all that you have done."

Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram praised Panday for serving the constituency for 34 years.

Panday was Couva North MP from 1976 to 2010.

In a statement, Ratiram said, "Mr Panday dedicated his life to serving the people, especially the poor and the oppressed, as he fought for social justice, equal opportunities, economic development, and national unity across this country."

He added that Panday had some famous lines which will never be forgotten, including, “If you ever see me and a lion fighting, don’t feel sorry for me, feel sorry for the lion”, “Never, never, never surrender!” and “Send me off in a blaze of glory!”