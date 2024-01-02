State funeral for Basdeo Panday

Former prime minister Basdeo Panday. - Photo by Vashti Singh

THERE will be a state funeral for former prime minister Basdeo Panday.

The Office of the Prime Minister made this announcement in a statement on Tuesday.

Panday died in the US on Monday. He had travelled to the US for medical treatment in mid-December.

The OPM's statement said, "Mr Panday was the fifth prime minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and served in that capacity from November 9th, 1995 to December 24th, 2001. A state funeral will be held in honour of the late former prime minister."

The OPM added that further details will be provided at a later date.