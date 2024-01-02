Soca Warrior Nathaniel James impresses in Mt Pleasant win

Nathaniel James of Mt Pleasant FC, right, dribbles past two players from Humble Lion FC during a Jamaica Premier League match on Sunday. - courtesy Mt Pleasant Football Academy Facebook page

Trinidad and Tobago's senior men's footballer Nathaniel James was instrumental in Mt Pleasant's victory over Humble Lions when matches continued on Sunday in the Jamaica Premier League.

James, 19, in his second start for Mt Pleasant won a penalty early in the second half. Daniel Green converted the 48th minute penalty which was enough to give Mt Pleasant the win at the Drax Hall Sports Complex.

The narrow victory meant Mt Pleasant ended 2023 on top of the 14-team standings with 25 points from 12 matches. Tivoli Gardens and Portmore are right on the heels of Mt Pleasant with 24 points each.

In an interview posted to Mt Pleasant Football Academy's Facebook page, James said, "The coaches thought I was ready today and I think I did well."

In a message to the fans, he said, "They can expect for me to keep working and keep performing, bringing goals and assists and also defending...I think they can expect plenty from me."