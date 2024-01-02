Signs women should not ignore

Dr Adeyemi Maxwell

Adeyemi Maxwell

GENERALLY, women are in the majority of caregivers and care providers and many times they perform multiple roles and multitask on a continuous basis, ranging from regular work to motherly roles and domestic responsibilities.

In the relentless juggle of domestic and external responsibilities, women often find themselves too busy to prioritise their own well-being. Neglecting subtle symptoms can lead to serious health challenges, emphasising the need for women to pay attention to their bodies. The following signs and symptoms are indicators that could point to impeding ill health that, if ignored, may result in significant health complications.

1.

Sudden weakness: Sudden weakness can be a concerning sign, potentially indicating an impending stroke. A stroke occurs when there is a disruption in blood flow to the brain, leading to cell damage. Women, like men, may experience sudden confusion, slurred speech, blurred vision and difficulty walking. Ignoring these symptoms could delay crucial medical intervention, increasing the risk of long-term complications such as paralysis or cognitive impairment.

Recognising these signs promptly is essential for seeking emergency medical care, which may involve therapies to restore blood flow and prevent further damage. Women with risk factors such as diabetes, obesity, hypertension and hyperlipidemia should pay particular attention to these signs.

2.

Continuous breathing difficulties: Persistent difficulty in breathing is a red flag that necessitates attention. Inadequate oxygen supply to the heart can result in various cardiovascular issues, with women facing a higher risk of silent heart attacks. The symptoms may manifest as fatigue, shortness of breath and excessive tiredness.

Addressing breathing difficulties promptly is crucial for evaluating heart health as early intervention can prevent severe cardiac events and improve overall well-being.

3.

Chest pain: Chest pain accompanied by a rapid heartbeat, discomfort in the arms, shoulders and jaw may indicate underlying heart conditions. Heaviness on the chest and epigastric pain which may be passed off as reflux disease or "gas" can also be uncommon signs of heart disease that may need further investigation. It is vital for women to recognise these signs as heart disease is a leading cause of morbidity.

Timely medical attention can involve diagnostic tests such as electrocardiograms and blood tests to assess cardiac function. Ignoring chest pain may lead to complications such as heart attacks, emphasising the significance of immediate medical intervention.

4.

Vision changes: Changes in vision, especially sudden difficulties in seeing from both eyes, can be indicative of a stroke, especially if the stroke is affecting the part of the brain that controls vision. Change in vision may also be due to other eye-related issues. These changes may involve vision loss, blurred vision or alterations in perception.

Seeking prompt medical evaluation is crucial to determine the cause and initiate appropriate treatment. Vision changes may be linked to retinal detachment, glaucoma, or neurological issues, underscoring the importance of early intervention for preserving eye health.

5.

Sudden weight changes: Unexplained weight fluctuations may be indicative of underlying health issues such as thyroid disorders, diabetes, psychological disorders, liver diseases or cancer. Sudden weight gain or loss without apparent reasons necessitates a comprehensive medical assessment. Diagnostic tests, including blood work and imaging, may be required to identify the root cause.

Addressing these changes promptly can lead to early diagnosis and intervention, improving the chances of successful treatment and overall health outcomes.

6.

Breast lumps: While some breast lumps are common and benign, changes in the chest wall or skin, along with nipple discolouration, should not be overlooked. These changes may be indicative of breast cancer, emphasising the importance of regular breast self-examinations and routine mammograms.

Early detection significantly improves the prognosis and prompt medical attention can lead to effective treatment strategies, including surgery, radiation, or chemotherapy.

7.

Excessive stress and anxiety: Stress and anxiety are prevalent in modern life, affecting individuals both mentally and physically. Ignoring excessive stress levels can lead to detrimental effects on mental health, contributing to conditions such as depression and anxiety disorders. It is crucial for women to prioritise mental well-being through stress management techniques, therapy and lifestyle adjustments.

Acknowledging and addressing stress early can prevent long-term mental health issues, fostering resilience and overall life satisfaction.

8.

Menstrual changes: Alterations in the regularity, duration or flow of menstrual cycles can indicate hormonal imbalances, polycystic ovary syndrome or other reproductive health issues. Women should pay attention to changes in their menstrual patterns and seek medical advice if abnormalities persist. Diagnostic assessments may include hormone tests, pelvic examinations and imaging studies to identify and address underlying causes.

Timely intervention can help manage reproductive health concerns and prevent complications such as infertility.

9.

Abnormal bleeding: Abnormal and persistent or recurrent vaginal bleeding should be of concern as it may herald the presence of serious health issues including cervical and uterine cancers. If there is anal bleeding it could also indicate colon disease that needs investigation.

Recognising and addressing these warning signs is crucial for women's overall health and well-being. Regular health check-ups, proactive self-examinations and a mindful approach to physical and mental health contribute to a healthier and more fulfilling life.

Prioritising health to prevent long-term complications and enjoying a better quality of life is a wise decision. Early intervention is key to mitigating risks and promoting a holistic approach to health and wellness.

