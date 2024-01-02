Ricardo Drue funeral set for Jan 9 in Antigua

Ricardo Drue - Angelo Marcelle

THE funeral for Antiguan soca star Ricardo Drue will be held on January 9 in his home country.

Drue died on December 11, plummeting fellow soca stars and fans into mourning. He was the fiance of TT soca star Patrice Roberts.

In a public notice on Monday, Drue's mother Nicola Barriteau said the funeral would begin at 1 pm at the Holy Family Cathedral, Michael's Mount, St John's in Antigua.

"There are no words at this time to express the overwhelming love and support given as the family continues to process and come to terms with the passing of our beloved son...We are thankful for the respect shown during this extremely difficult time."

Barriteau added that the whole family wished "the hands of time could be rewound," the harshest reality of life is death.

"...And as much as the family would give anything to have him with us in the physical, the ultimate acknowledgement is the almighty is in full control."