Public pleads for regulations as several pets missing after fireworks

Enrique Corbie -

IF you scrolled through social media on Monday morning, you more than likely saw several complaints about noisy fireworks and pleading for assistance in finding missing pets.

Every year, fireworks continue to be a debated issue among the general public, especially on holidays like New Year's Day, Independence Day and Divali.

Others spoke of having to stay awake with their pets at odd hours to help calm them.

When Newsday visited the Emperor Valley Zoo, Port of Spain, on Monday, volunteers/caretakers said nearby fireworks were "not as bad" as previous years and that the animals were okay.

They added that there were no injuries or loss of life.

Visitors told Newsday there were too many other ways to celebrate for people to still be using fireworks.

Enrique Corbie said, "It's just for the aesthetic (of it) that people are using it and there are other things they can do."

He recalled when he had dogs some time ago, he would have to sit with them throughout the night in efforts to keep them calm.

Another person agreed, saying a quiet option that could be explored was the use of drone light shows like Jamaica had been doing for its Independence Day celebrations.

A couple told Newsday they stayed at The Brix hotel, Port of Spain, overnight and had not seen any fireworks because the venue of the display moved closer to the waterfront.

However, they said that was a good move because it meant less noise for the zoo animals.

In 2022, Attorney General Reginald Armour said the Fireworks Bill – aimed at regulating same – was drafted and there would be public consultation in 2023.

Local shelters including the TTSPCA (TT Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) and Animals 360 have been calling for fireworks regulations for years.

Newsday tried to contact officials from the zoo, as well as local animal shelters, but calls and messages went unanswered up to press time.