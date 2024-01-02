Presentation College pays tribute to Panday

Former prime minister Basdeo Panday. -

PRESENTATION College San Fernando will celebrate the life of former prime minister and alumni Basdeo Panday at a ceremony at the Carib Street School on Thursday evening.

Steven Samlalsingh, a former president of the Presentation Alumni’s Association, said they would do for Panday just what they did for another one of their famous students and one of two former prime ministers, the late Patrick Manning.

Samlalsingh said arrangements are still being made but a two-hour long ceremony is carded to start at 6 pm and end at 8 pm on Thursday.

Panday died within hours of the New Year.

He was in the US where he went for medical attention in mid-December. At the end of the year, his daughter Mickela said he was doing well, but around 7 pm on New Year’s Day, she issued a statement on Facebook announcing his passing.