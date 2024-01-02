Police searching for suspect in Point Cumana double murder

Police cars on a murder scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

POLICE are on the hunt for a close male relative of murder victims Calida Schamber, 43, and her mother, Carmelita De Leon, 66.

Sen Supt Winston Maharaj of the Four Roads District police station said police got reports of gunshots being heard at 22 Shorelands, Pt Cumana at about 11 am.

Police’s information thus far is the killer entered the home and shot both mother and daughter before leaving.

Relatives in the house heard the gunshots and checked. Schamber and De Leon's bodies were found in the house.

Maharaj told reporters at the scene that an arrest was imminent as police had extensive information on the suspect.

“We have engaged all our services, inclusive of our victim witness and support unit to provide that support to the family. In due course, we will bring an update with the good news that the perpetrator has been apprehended.”

Roberts - women need protection

UNC senator Anil Roberts called for more protection for women and girls in the wake of the double murder.

“It is a very sad day but it is clear that something has to be done,” he said.

“Restraining orders are not working, reports are not working… Women need protection.”

He explained he was on the phone with relatives who lived in the area when he heard screaming and shouting for someone to call the police.

He said that as a coach, he trained Schamber’s children, former national swimmers Anthony and Andre Schamber.

“It is a wholesome family. Good community people,” he said.

This story was originally published with the title Two women shot dead in Shorelands, Point Cumana and has been adjusted to include additional details. See original post below.

