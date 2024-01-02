Police arrest fake soldier

A shotgun seized by police in Diego Martin from a man dressed in camouflage on Monday January 1, 2024 - TTPS

Police on Monday arrested a man dressed as a soldier and armed with a shotgun.

At approximately 7.10 am, officers of the Western Division, acting on intelligence, went to Salandy Street, Diego Martin.

When they arrived, they saw a man dressed in camouflage with a shotgun in his possession.

Police arrested the 25- year-old suspect from Quarry Street, Diego Martin, and seized the gun.

Meanwhile, around 1.30 am in the Southern Division, Cpl Bahadur and a party of officers went to a track off Bayshore Road, Marabella, and searched the area after receiving a tip off.

Officers found one gun loaded with a magazine and seven rounds of .45 calibre ammunition, hidden in a stack of wood.

The gun was seized for further processing.

Enquiries are ongoing into both incidents.