$$, player availability worries clubs over three-day cricket

Central Sports president Richard Ramkissoon -

CRICKET administrators are concerned about playing club cricket over three days again, as financially it would be a challenge and some players may be unavailable on a Friday due to work and school commitments.

Three rounds of the 2023 TT Cricket Board Premiership I National League competition were played over three days. Matches bowled off on a Friday afternoon and would end on Sunday. This season, which will bowl off in a few weeks, is also expected to include three three-day matches.

The TTCB, in a media release on Friday, said the aim of a three-day club cricket format is to help the TT Red Force team be more competitive in the regional competition which is played over four days.

Former West Indies and Red Force player Rayad Emrit is supporting the idea of more three-day cricket.

Emrit, speaking to the TTCB, said, “We need the cricketers to get used to a longer version of the game, and three days I think is ideal as they develop the ability to bat longer which will make the national team more competitive.”

More money will have to be spent as transport and food will have to be provided for the additional day of cricket.

The TTCB said it has been making representation to the Government for funding to assist clubs to seamlessly make the transition to the longer version of the local game.

Central Sports owner Richard Ramkissoon said at a recent National League meeting that some clubs were against the idea of playing three-day cricket. “Several clubs voiced their dissatisfaction...three-day cricket is very costly for them, that’s one (and) two – they have a lot of young cricketers who are going to school and they will not be able to play on the Friday, especially with exams coming up.”

Ramkissoon is aware that the TTCB is trying to get funding to help clubs cover costs, but nothing is confirmed.

“I think what the board is proposing from my understanding is that they are trying to get funding to assist the clubs at the premier I division to alleviate some of the costs. We have not heard anything concrete on that.”

Last season, Ramkissoon did not have difficulty getting his players to play on a Friday, but said it was difficult for other clubs.

Ramkissoon said, “It was very challenging for any club on a Friday to play cricket because even if the game starting one o’clock, you still have to be on the ground at least two hours before...there is no way a man leaving work at 10 am, he has to take a day off.”

The primary goal of premiership I teams is to win matches and avoid being relegated to a lower division, said Ramkissoon. “The president of the board is saying that they want the clubs to play three-day cricket because that will help in development, people will be able to bat longer. My response to them was they should look at data because this is not the first time three-day cricket has been played. Go back to the data and see how many clubs would have lasted three days...at the end of the day it was pointed out that by premier league committee in the meeting that clubs are in it not for development really, but they are in it to survive (avoid relegation) and win the league.”

He said a local professional league would encourage more cricketers to play cricket full-time.

Victoria Sports Club second vice-chairman Dhanraj Ramroop said three-day cricket is not achievable. “That is very difficult for clubs because all players are not contracted by the TT Cricket Board.”

Ramroop is concerned that a player, who is employed, may be in jeopardy of losing their job. “I can’t understand how the cricket board could want to go (with) three days cricket when you have a very competitive work environment.”

Speaking about last year’s three-day matches, Ramroop said it was a headache to get available players and staff. “Most clubs backroom staff is voluntary...most coaches have a full-time job (otherwise).”

Ramroop does not think playing three-day matches would necessarily improve the quality of the Red Force, saying better wickets will help produce more quality cricketers.