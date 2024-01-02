Phased reopening for NIB offices after cyber attack

A woman walks away from a closed NIB office in Arima last Wednesday. - Angelo Marcelle

THE National Insurance Board of Trinidad and Tobago (NIB) has announced that its head office, as well as its Luis Street, Port of Spain and Chaguanas service centres will be open to the public from 11am on Tuesday.

It is part of a phased reopening process that NIB will be undergoing after last week's cyber attack.

On December 27, the NIB said it was closing its offices until December 29 owing to a cyber attack and that it was assessing its systems.

It reported the attack to the Cyber Security Incident Response Team under the Ministry of National Security.

In a statement on Monday, it said limited services would be available at the two listed service centres. It added that customers with appointments scheduled between January 2 and January 5 would be contacted for rescheduling.

"Contribution payments can be made using drop-boxes at the Luis Street and Chaguanas service centres and general information can be provided to walk-in customers. All other services will be temporarily unavailable.

"Customers are also encouraged to make payments using the online payment facility at www.nibtt.net."

NIB said its call centre would also be open on Tuesday and customers can call 877-4647.

"The phased reopening of all other locations, and the roll-out of our full suite of services, will take place over the coming days and will be communicated in subsequent notices.

"It is important to note that, notwithstanding the service disruptions experienced as a result of the ransomware attack, the NIBTT continues to meet all commitments to beneficiaries, including payments of long-term benefits due at the beginning of January 2024."

It said it would continue to "work diligently" toward restoring full services.