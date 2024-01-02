Patrick Manning's son, Brian, on Panday – 'He was my father’s political opponent, never his enemy'

In this March 19, 1992 file photo, prime minister Patrick Manning greets opposition leader Basdeo Panday at the swearing-in ceremony of Manning at President's House. - File photo courtesy T&T News Centre Ltd

SAN FERNANDO East MP and Minister in the Ministry of Finance Brian Manning said Trinidad and Tobago has witnessed the passing of a political giant with the death of former prime minister Basdeo Panday.

“He was a man who worked tirelessly for the people of TT," Brian, the son of another late prime minister, Patrick Manning, said.

The two former prime ministers were both students at Presentation College, San Fernando, and often attended school functions where they publicly sparred with each other.

Brian said that public display, however, did not reflect the relationship that the two shared.

“He and my father over the years, honed each other like iron sharpening iron and, they were both made better politicians and people by having to contend with each other.

“He was my father’s political opponent but never his enemy. Over the years he even became my friend.”

Panday’s daughter Mickela has often spoken of “Uncle Patrick” and the close relationship the two political opponents shared. Hazel Manning, a former education minister in her husband's cabinet and mother of Brian, took to Facebook to post a picture of her husband and Panday hugging and laughing, expressing the sense of humour which defined the two men.

Hazel has declined to make any comment at this time, her son told the Newsday.

“Former prime minister Basdeo Panday was well known for his resilience, charisma, fortitude and unparalleled wit,” Brian recalled.

“He will be dearly missed by all. Rest in peace Mr Panday and may God bring comfort to your loved ones."

Panday, 90, died on New Year’s Day in Florida, where he had gone for medical treatment in mid-December, surrounded by his family. There were no details of his medical condition.