Nightmare year for the world

THE EDITOR: The year 2023 will go down as a nightmare for the world’s population. The amount of mayhem, catastrophe, destruction, wars/rumours of wars, disaster, human degradation and climate fallouts have left us in a state of despair.

Christ seems to be missing in action in this Yuletide season, apparently permitting Lucifer to have his way. People just went wild and we saw the beast in humanity. It seemed like the aftermath of covid19 had gotten the better of us – standards fell, decency went through the window and the greed for money escalated.

Strange enough, the politicians went about their merry way loaded with gifts from Santa that amounted to nothing in my judgment. Both "red" and "yellow" and a "touch of blue" reverted to a lot of crap that made absolutely no sense at times, as if their brain was on "silent mode."

A man whose dentures were missing was on stage with scrap iron in hand begging for political favours, supported by the DA of politics. This place never stops amazing me, a country where talk is cheap and flows like water, where people state that we are in a dictatorship, and the police reign with terror. What absolute rubbish!

There are some parts of the world where the tongues of citizens have been severed and only terror is in command. We are too happy, in spite of all the hardships and sufferings we face daily. The country has problems (what country doesn’t?), but people talk about what they know, what they don’t know, and what does not concern them.

Trinidad is nice not only for the Sabgas and others, but for all of us. Some ordinary folks get away with murder at times but still blame the State for this and that. For a certain talk show host who campaigns on the radio for the red party, somehow all his cups runneth over like it going out of style.

The Hispanics are here silently making the best of a so-called bad situation and releasing foreign exchange to their families back home on the continent. However, people still cry out about the lack of job opportunities. Trinidad has a wealth of resources and natural beauty, but we are anti-tourism, beginning with the immigration and Customs departments.

"Red" may not be the answer, but "yellow with a touch of blue" is a waste of time. They are all seeking power to fill their already-filled pockets. Take it away, Mr Fiddler.

EARL MARTIN

Trincity