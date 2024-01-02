Neighbours, let's bring out the 'ham'

THE EDITOR: Marcia Miranda's timeless classic, Bring out De Ham, a seemingly humorous play on "old-time" traditions, carries a profound message. Beyond the joviality lies a reminder of our collective identity, emphasising the essence of community and compassion.

While the adage "when yuh neighbour house on fire wet yours" reflects our innate sense of solidarity, the implied continuance urges us to intentionally extend a helping hand. Regardless of race, colour, creed or class, our society is fundamentally caring – we unite to support those in need.

During this season, marked by merriment for many but challenges for some, let's recall the true spirit of giving without seeking public approval. As the saying goes, "Doh let yuh right hand know what yuh left hand doing." Small gestures, often unnoticed, can make a significant impact. Amidst personal struggles, let's be mindful of our neighbours and, metaphorically, bring out the "ham" to alleviate someone's burdens without broadcasting it for credit on social media.

In these moments of celebration, consider the joy that selfless acts can bring. You might unknowingly become the source of deep service for someone facing difficulties. So, let's embody the genuine meaning of the season by quietly making a positive difference in the lives of others.

Neighbours, bring out the "ham" and impart genuine smiles that exceed the shallowness of social validation.

S BENOIS SELMAN

Woodbrook