Man, 26, appears in court for Tobago woman's murder

MURDERED: Jenelle Thomas-Stowe. -

A Patience Hill man appeared in court in Scarborough on Friday charged with the murder of 40-year-old Tobago woman Jenelle Thomas-Stowe.

Devon “Bombsite” Stewart, 26, was charged on December 22, following advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

He was remanded into custody and the matter adjourned.

Thomas-Stowe was Tobago’s 11th murder victim for 2023. According to reports, the mother of two lived with her children, a 16-year-old girl and a ten-year-old boy, and an extended family at Signal Hill, Tobago.

Newsday understands that Thomas-Stowe left home on December 19 around 8 pm. Her family realised shortly afterwards that she had left her phone at home, which they said was something she rarely did. Her family was awakened by police on December 20 at around 6.30 am and told that her body had been found at Gleneagles Drive in Mount Irvine.

Relatives said they were shocked as they had assumed that she had returned home during the night and was asleep in her room.