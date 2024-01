Looking forward to repairs in '24

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: Thank to the San Juan/Laventille Regional Corporation and all their workers for all the work done in the community for 2023.

Come 2024, the community on Pelican Extension Road, Cicada Street and Matapal Street in Morvant are eager to see these roads repaved/repaired, the drains all repaired and the open-wide drains covered.

CAROLINE WILLIAMS

via e-mail