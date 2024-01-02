Law Association mourns Panday: 'A fierce advocate for justice'

Winnie Mandela meets then Prime Minister Basdeo Panday at his office in Port of Spain during her 1998 visit to TT on the invitation of the Emancipation Support Committee (EMC). PHOTO COURTESY THE EMC.

THE Law Association has praised late former prime minister Basdeo Panday and hailed him as "a fierce advocate for justice."

Panday, 90, died on Monday. He was Trinidad and Tobago's fifth prime minister from 1995-2001.

In a release on Tuesday, the association recalled Panday's early life and academic journey to becoming a politician and trade union leader.

He previously worked as a sugarcane weigher and primary school teacher.

The release added, "(He) left TT to further his education in the UK, where on 27 November 1962, he was admitted to The Honourable Society of Lincoln’s Inn to practise as a Barrister at Law. He subsequently obtained a degree in Economics (London University - 1965) and a diploma in Drama (London School of Dramatic Art - 1960)."

In 1963, he was admitted to practise law at the Supreme Court in TT.

The release said TT lost a great political leader, trade unionist and lawyer.

"Panday was a fierce advocate for justice and always had the well-being of others at heart...He will indeed be sorely missed.

"The Law Association of TT extends its deepest condolences to the family...and hopes that his legacy will continue to serve as a beacon for others to follow."