Griffith mourns Panday, Charles

Former chief secretary Hochoy Charles -

NATIONAL Transformation Alliance (NTA) political leader Gary Griffith said the deaths of former prime minister Basdeo Panday and former Tobago House of Assembly (THA) chief secretary Hochoy Charles marks the closing of a chapter in TT's political history.

Panday, 90, died on Monday.

Charles,77, died on December 31, 2023.

Griffith was military attached to Panday when he was prime minister. He later served as aide-de-camp to former president Arthur NR Robinson, also deceased.

In a statement on Tuesday, Griffith said, "In the span of just two days, Trinidad and Tobago has bid farewell to two towering figures whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our twin-island nation."

As Tobago's first chief secretary, Charles was a true son of Tobago, who stood as a trailblazer and a symbol of resilience, Griffith said.

"Today, the news of the passing of former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday means the loss of a former Prime Minister and seasoned statesman whose career spanned decades."

He remembered Panday as a champion of social justice who played a pivotal role in shaping the political landscape of TT and as the country's first Indo-Trinidadian prime minister.

"He broke barriers and worked tirelessly to foster unity among the diverse communities that make up the nation."

Griffith said most of the population understands that regardless of political affiliation, Charles and Panday left an indelible mark on the rich tapestry of TT's history.

"Their commitment to public service, dedication to their communities, and the pursuit of a better future for all citizens left an enduring impact."

Griffith claimed that the Prime Minister did not show that level of respect to Panday.

He said Dr Rowley did not mention Panday as a former prime minister in extending condolences on his death.

In a statement on Monday, Rowley said, "It is with sadness that I received the news today that the actor, Lawyer, Labour leader and Politician that was Basdeo Panday has passed on."

He also said, "This is a man, a citizen, whose impact was felt at every step of the way as he made his mark so indelibly on the people of our nation. Having served the nation for so long and in so many different ways, with such resolve and panache, he can only be recognised as a true believer in this nation and its potential."