THE EDITOR: As we begin the New Year, it is crucial to reflect on the state of our nation and the leadership that guides us. Prime Minister Rowley and the PNM government have the opportunity to give the people of TT a truly meaningful New Year gift – the chance to exercise their democratic right through an early general election.

The sentiments amon would provide the citizens with the platform to voice their concerns and choose a path that aligns mong the people are increasingly reflective of frustration and discontent. It is clear that a significant portion of the population is fed up with the current state of affairs and seeks change. An early general electiore closely with their aspirations.

Democracy thrives when the voice of the people is heard, and an early general election would be a testament to the government's commitment to responsive governance. It allows for a fresh mandate and an opportunity to address the pressing issues that have caused disillusionment among the populace.

By calling for an early general election, Rowley and the PNM government can demonstrate their dedication to the democratic principles upon which our nation is built. It would be a gesture that transcends party lines and places the power of choice back in the hands of the citizens.

In the spirit of giving, let us consider the gift of democracy and the power to shape our nation's future. An early general election would not only be a gift to the people of TT, but also a reaffirmation of our commitment to a vibrant and responsive democracy.

