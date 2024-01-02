Fire at San Fernando landfill

Heavy smoke billows out of a fire at a landfill on Lady Hailes Avenue, San Fernando, on Monday. - Lincoln Holder

THE landfill behind Roodal Cemetery in San Fernando caught on fire on Monday.

Around 11 am, thick, black smoke from the landfill could be seen filling the south-western skies over San Fernando.

Contacted for comment, San Fernando Mayor Robert Parris told Newsday that such was not an usual occurrence.

He said it was sometimes caused by chemicals in the landfill or by nearby residents setting fire to it. He did not say which scenario occurred on Monday.

By 1.30 pm the blaze appeared to have died down.

Parris was unable to state, at the time, whether the Fire Service had responded to the fire.

In 2016, then mayor Kazim Hosein said the San Fernando Corporation wanted to close the dump as nearby residential communities were often adversely affected by the smoke from these fires.