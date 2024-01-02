Dylan Carter is Central American and Caribbean's top men's swimmer

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter. - AP Photo

Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter, 27, is the 2023 Swammy Central American and Caribbean (CAC) men's swimmer of the year. The awards are presented by news swimming website SwimSwam.

It was the fourth time Carter won the award. TT Olympic bronze medallist George Bovell also won the award in the past.

During the year, Carter continued to excel in the pool on the regional and international stage.

At the 2023 CAC Games, Carter swam his way to five medals. He won gold medals in the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle and 50m butterfly events. In the 50m and 100m freestyle events, he broke the games record.

In the 50m backstroke, he took silver and in the 4x100m freestyle, he snatched bronze alongside Graham Chatoor, Nikoli Blackman and Zarek Wilson.

Carter also won medals at other meets including at the 2023 Jalisco International Swimming Cup in Mexico and at the 2023 TYR Pro Swim Series in Ft Lauderdale, US.