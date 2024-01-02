Crochet artists upgrade skills at workshop

Founder of Elaine’s Caribbean Crochet Nikisha Toppin speaks at A Crafty Christmas workshop held at the Calder Hall Multipurpose Facility. -

The Department of Community Development facilitated the hosting of A Crafty Christmas, a three-hour workshop led by Elaine’s Caribbean Crochet at the Calder Hall Multipurpose Facility.

Attended by women, men and children, participants were able to learn the different type of crochet stitches, gain advice on running a crochet business, and build relationships with fellow handicraft artists within the community, a media release said.

Elaine’s Caribbean Crochet founder Nikisha Toppin thanked the ministry for its support of the inaugural event which was held on December 18.

“We thank the ministry for providing the facility to bring crochet artists together from around the island to not only learn business skill but to continue to practise their craft and grow in their skills," Toppin said in the release.

The 18 crochet artists and enthusiasts in attendance provided positive feedback on the session, speaking to the high value and quality received during the presentations, the release said.

The owner of Hooked by Nella, Shunella Wilkinson-Blake, said, “Today’s session was amazing. What I liked was that I was able to interact with various crocheters on different levels and the information that was put across on the crochet therapy part, where you have to fashion your own crochet, I really, really appreciated that.”

Male participant Keshawn Smart said, “It was very beginner-friendly as well as being challenging enough for people who know how to crochet. I would definitely attend this again if it has another (workshop) come to Tobago."

Workshops of this nature supplement the preservation of Tobago heritage through the use of handicraft, the release said.

It said Elaine’s Caribbean Crochet continues to empower crochet artists with the resources, skills and tools, to make their businesses more financially sustainable. "This social enterprise which is a legacy of love for Elaine Doyle, who was a handicraft tutor with the ministry, looks forward to making even greater impact in 2024.