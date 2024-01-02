Amcham: Panday's legacy will live on

Former prime minister Basdeo Panday and his daughter Mickela.

The American Chamber of Commerce of Trinidad and Tobago (Amcham TT) mourned along with the rest of the nation over the passing of former prime minister Basdeo Panday, who died on January 1.

In a media release, Amcham expressed condolences to his wife, Oma, and four daughters, Niala, Mickela, Nicola and Vastala.

“As a politician, although the relationships weren’t always smooth, he maintained a broadly business-friendly posture while attempting to link economic growth with social development, probably most notably through the widening of access to education,” the release said.

The release added that while his passing is indeed a loss for the nation, his legacy will continue to leave its mark on many generations to come.