AC PoS go for 5th straight win as TTPFL resumes

AC Port of Spain's John-Paul Roshford (C) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against Central FC during a TT Premier League match on December 20 at the Diego Martin Sporting Complex. - TT Premier League

LAST season's Trinidad and Tobago Premier Football League (TTPFL) runner-up AC PoS will go after a fifth straight win when the 2023/24 season resumes on Wednesday when they tackle Eagles FC (formerly Cunupia FC) at the Arima Velodrome from 6 pm in the first game of a double-header.

AC PoS head the 11-team table with a perfect 12 points from four matches, and have already scored an impressive 16 goals – drubbing the cellar-placed Central FC by an 8-1 margin on December 20 to end 2023 in fine style. AC PoS, who were narrowly pipped to the inaugural TTPFL title by Defence Force last season, will aim to continue their momentum against the eight-placed Eagles.

In the second game of the Velodrome double-header from 8.10 pm, a rejuvenated Prisons FC (nine points) will tackle Tiger Tanks Club Sando (seven points) in an intriguing encounter. Prisons are third on the standings, with Sando closely on their heels in fifth spot.

At the Hasely Crawford Stadium from 6 pm, the fourth-placed Defence Force (eight points) will meet the sixth-placed Caledonia (six points). The Army have already dropped seven points in the young season, after draws with Police FC and Point Fortin Civic, to go along with a defeat against a Real Gill-inspired Club Sando team on December 15. Coach Lloyd Andrews will hope his Army battalion can find last season's title-winning form early in 2024.

At the Phase 2 La Horquetta recreation ground, the enterprising Terminix La Horquetta Rangers (six points) will look to address their indifferent start to the season when they entertain the struggling Central team from 6 pm. Central have lost all five of their matches so far this season – conceding a whopping 20 goals in the process.

At the St James Police Barracks from 6 pm, the second-placed Police FC (11 points) will vie to keep their impressive unbeaten run intact when they host the ninth-placed Civic (four points). Police have registered three wins and two draws in their five matches, and have looked a different team thus far this season, with players such as Keron Cummings, Alvin Jones, Joevin Jones and Willis Plaza all featuring prominently. Civic will journey from the South and try to evade Police's capture and end the lawmen's run.

Team*GP*W*D*L*GF*GA*GD*Pts

1.AC PoS*4*4*0*0*16*3*13*12

2.Police FC*5*3*2*0*13*3*10*11

3.Prisons FC*5*3*0*2*10*12*-2*9

4.Defence Force FC*5*2*2*1*13*7*6*8

5.Club Sando*4*2*1*1*5*4*1*7

6.Caledonia*4*2*0*2*6*6*0*6

7.La Horquetta Rangers*4*2*0*2*6*8*-2*6

8.Eagles FC*5*1*2*2*5*6*-1*5

9.Point Fortin Civic*4*1*1*2*6*5*1*4

10.1976 FC Phoenix*5*1*0*4*5*14*-9*3

11.Central FC*5*0*0*5*3*20*-17*0