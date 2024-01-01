Ex-prime minister Basdeo Panday dies at 90

Former prime minister of Trinidad and Tobago Basdeo Panday speaks during Memories of India, a time capsule of memories at the Mahatma Gandhi Institute for Cultural Co-operation, Mt Hope, in March 2019. File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

FORMER prime minister Basdeo Panday, 90, died on Monday. The sad news was conveyed in a statement on Facebook by his daughter Mickela Panday, prompting immediate statements of condolence by the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader.

The news came days after the family had initially said his recent medical treatment in the US had been successful.

Mickela Panday said, "With deep sorrow, we would like to share that our loving husband and father, Basdeo Panday passed away on January 1, 2024, surrounded by his family.

"In life and death, he was a fighter. He passed with his boots on, keeping everybody around him on their toes with his wit and humour."

Mickela said Panday would live on in everyone, remembered as a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, leader, and friend.

"He was an inspiration to his family and everybody that knew him.

"We will continue to celebrate his life and treasure the time we were able to spend with him."

She signed her statement with a heart.

The Prime Minister expressed his deepest condolences.

"It is with sadness that I received the news today that the actor, lawyer, labour leader and politician that was Basdeo Panday has passed on."

Dr Rowley said Panday's impact was felt at every step of the way as he made his mark so indelibly on the people of TT. "Having served the nation for so long and in so many different ways, with such resolve and panache he can only be recognised as a true believer in this nation and its potential.

"Now that he is no more, we are called upon not just to mourn but to celebrate his life to and endeavour to be worthy colleagues of his legacy.

"My condolences to his family, friends and colleagues."

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar mourned Panday in a Facebook post. "I am saddened that Mr Panday has passed away. I will always love him and be grateful that he was a significant influence in my life."

She said Panday was a great leader who had spent most years of his life helping the oppressed and poor.

"Mr Panday will always be remembered with love and adoration by all of us whose lives he touched.

"I express my condolences to all his loved ones.

"May his soul rest in peace. He will be missed but will always be remembered and loved."

Panday was Trinidad and Tobago's fifth prime minister, from 1995-2001.

He was Couva North MP (1976-2010) and had headed the sugar workers' union, the ATSGWTU.