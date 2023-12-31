Tobago in mourning – HOCHOY CHARLES IS DEAD

Former THA chairman Hochoy Charles who died on Sunday.

A fierce advocate for Tobago self-government, but with a soft-heart for people.

That was how former political colleagues – both friends and rivals – remembered Tobago House of Assembly (THA) former chairman, the late Hochoy Charles, who died on Sunday morning.

He was a former government senator and parliamentary secretary (1988-1991) in the NAR government led by Arthur NR Robinson.

Charles was THA chairman in 1996-2001, and assemblyman for Moriah/Parlatuvier. More recently, he founded the Tobago-based party, The Platform of Truth.

The sad news was announced early on Sunday by Tobago Channel Five. "It is with a sad and heavy heart that we announce the transition of former Chief Secretary of the THA Hochoy Charles."

The Prime Minister led a flow of tributes to Charles on Sunday.

Dr Rowley, in a Facebook post, said, "There can be no dispute over the fact that Hochoy Charles, affectionately known as the Heavy Roller, has been a patriotic powerhouse in the leadership of Tobago for decades." The PM said Charles' "advocacy and steadfastness" had benefited all of Tobago.

"Even as he aspired to greater autonomy for Tobago this can in no way diminish what has been accomplished nor can it be superficially exploited by late risers who are yet to travel half his course.

"Tobago has lost a valued son and would celebrate his life as one who contributed to her development."

HEAVY ROLLER

Winston Dookeran, former minister and founder of the COP, recalled Charles from their NAR days as "very dynamic" and "very forthright."

"He was a very kind-hearted person. This is how I remember him. I am sorry and sad he has passed on."

"He will be remembered as the last warrior in support of a new relationship between Tobago and Trinidad, even as this issue simmers on."

Dookeran said Charles proposed very concrete ideas. "He played an important role in the political aspects of the NAR, in trying to get the people of Trinidad to better appreciate the historical uniqueness of Tobago. I think he succeeded to some extent those of us who were involved in issues of constitutional change that Tobago was a unique territory with a very distinct historical background, something that has lost its significance when people talk about Tobago's relationship with Trinidad.

"He was a much more human person than may have come out in the media. He was a very kind person, in small things he did.

"As he was such a towering political figure,people may not have understood that part of the man."

Dr Bishnu Ragoonath, political analyst, told Newsday that Charles as THA leader had taken Tobago through a difficult stage in its development.

"In that period, Mr Charles I think left his mark on Tobago and its development.

"He was known as the Heavy Roller and we know him as getting the job done, regardless of what."

"There have been one or two blemishes and concerns raised during his tenure. We'll always remember Ringbang and Adda."

In the Adda affair, the THA had invested in the US without requisite Government approval. It then spent $40 million on the poorly-attended Ring Bang new millennium concert at Shaw Park.

Ragoonath said, "Those were the blemishes, but the point about it is that he was always interested in Tobago's development and Tobago's autonomy, and did as much as he could.

"He stayed alive and stayed true to his passion for Tobago's greater autonomy."

Ragoonath recalled his interactions with Charles.

"One thing I will always remember about Hochoy Charles is he knew the THA Act 40/1996 literally by heart.

"You could ask him anything on that act and he would quote chapter, section and clause.

"I did several interviews with him on various issues." Ragoonath said Charles was always welcoming and embracing.

"He was always putting forward the idea that while Trinidad and Tobago is one country, Tobago should have a different developmental strategy and it should be respected."

"Not that he asking for independence for Tobago or anything like that, but respect for Tobago."

Opposition Senator Jearlean John told Newsday, "There was a name they called him, The Heavy Roller. That word 'Heavy Roller' really described who Hochoy was. He was not a man for half-measures. He was always on it. He was all in. He supported you. He was not a man who was afraid to speak his mind. He was a man of strong conviction.

"He was a man who truly believed in the people of Tobago, if nothing else. He loved his people and believed in them and worked in the interest of the people whenever he got the opportunity."

Newsday asked what he would be remembered for, politically.

John replied, "For Tobagonians, he will be remembered for how he stood for them. He never equivocated.

"What Tobago has lost is a defender. If anything was not in the interest of Tobago, he'd be at the forefront of the fight."

FARLEY MOURNS

THA chairman, Farley Augustine, said, "At 4.26 am on the last day of the year 2023 we lost one of our best fighters. You were a true patriot. You believed in the dream for Tobago’s autonomy, so much so, that while I was visiting you in the hospital, you were more concerned about the fight for autonomy than your own health."

He said Charles served TT well during the dark days after the 1990 attempted coup.

"You served Tobago as its first chief secretary in 1996. You took bold decisions and paid a heavy political price for some of them.

"You took some blows for executing advice from some in the space, who disappeared after things didn’t go as planned. But at last, your legacy cannot be denied."

Augustine recalled his initial hesitancy over Charles, but after which their friendship had blossomed.

"I discovered that you were nothing like how your detractors portrayed you. You were patient, prayerful, critical without being condemnatory, willing to see things from other points of view.

"You spent hours on end reviewing documents and writing proposals."

Recalling hours debating with Charles, he recalled how "energetically wilful and determined" Charles could be.

"And you did all of this for free!

"The plan was for Tobago to see your latest work this January 2024. The plan was never for them to see your work without you being present. God knows best."

He recalled recently being unable to reach Charles, only to find him ill. "It took me weeks and several strategies to convince you to have us give you the best medical care we could. We knew then that the fight was a hard one, but you fought on nonetheless. You have done more than enough for this island and God will do the rest.

"Last night at 10.48 pm I spoke with your son and we planned on visiting you today. You had sent the message via a nurse that you wanted to see me. Unfortunately we travelled home before 'day clean'. Tobago lost a giant of a man today. Roll on Heavy Roller. Rest in Peace Hochoy Charles."

'HE SPOKE HIS TRUTH'

Former THA chairman Ancil K Dennis in a Facebook post, proffered a Charles quotation, “If God forbid, Trinidad was to be totally wiped out by a disaster that did not touch Tobago, we in Tobago dead too. Internal Self Government will fix that"

Dennis said, "Even as my political opponent, I respected Hochoy Charles because I was convinced that he loved Tobago more than himself. He was consistent, respectable, and honourable traits that are far from many politicians these days."

Dennis said he met Charles a few times during refuelling stops at his gas station in Plymouth.

"Our conversations were always cordial, short, and apolitical, except on one occasion when he congratulated me on my disposition as this island’s Chief Secretary at the time, then proceeded to strongly suggest that I form my own political party. I smiled and ignored the latter.

"Mr Charles spoke his truth and his convictions frankly without compromise. He called out nonsense and expressed his displeasure whether it was PNM, PDP, Independent, or TPP. Such was the character of the man. We’ve lost a giant voice and bank of knowledge, especially in times of controversy. May his soul rest in peace."

PDP leader Watson Duke in a video posted to Facebook paid tribute to Charles.

"He was a stalwart in the fight for Tobago internal self governance. He was a walking library in so far as the many struggles and dear prices we paid to reach where we reach today.

"He was an eternal and ever-vigilant fighter for the rights of Tobagonians."

Saying Charles was now with the angels watching over Tobago, Duke said, "I pray he will seen the men and women of Tobago in a better place.

"I pray we'll grow a robust and strong private sector, and a public sector – a place of justice and fair play, where people are promoted on merit."

Duke said Charles' efforts had made it easier for successor politicians to take the political baton and run.

"His works must never be lost in oblivion but be cherished among all Tobagonians."

