Simple request

Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: My request for the new year is simple: fix Mucurapo Road. It is a crucial alternative artery to the foreshore and Western Main Road between East and West Port of Spain and comprises over 95 per cent business places. There are potholes on Mucurapo Road that could seriously damage a vehicle or, worst yet, cause a fatal accident.

That road may be no more than half a mile and the relevant authority can’t fix it? Surely the businesses there suffer because of its condition. I now try to avoid it when I can.

Start small if you can’t do big.

W DOPSON

Woodbrook