Former NIHERST chairman dies

Professor Emeritus Winston Mellowes. -

Former chairman of the National Institute of Higher Education Research Science and Technology (NIHERST) Professor Emeritus Winston Mellowes has died.

A release from NIHERST said Mellowes, who served as chairman from 2017-2020, played a pivotal role in steering the institute towards robust advancements in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) across TT.

“Professor Mellowes was a transformational leader where his impactful tenure witnessed the infusion of a strategic vision into the institute’s plan, setting a robust course for its development. His visionary 2019 initiative to establish a strategic collaboration with Shell Trinidad and Tobago Ltd resulted in the commissioning of the Shell STREAM Programme, powered by NIHERST,” the release said.

Mellowes was the recipient of the 2021 Chaconia Medal (Gold) and earned a Fellowship with the Caribbean Academy of Sciences (CAS).

“His contributions to the CAS, where he served as Foreign Secretary and later attained the prestigious position of president, underscored his profound impact on the scientific community.”

In his career at the UWI which spanned over three decades, Mellowes led the Department of Chemical Engineering.

Beyond academia, he held positions such as president of the Association of Professional Engineers of TT, chairman of the Board of Engineering of TT, member of the Board of the Accreditation Council of TT, the TT Group of Professional Organisations, and member of the Board of directors of the UWI Credit Union.