Digicel Telesales team donates to senior citizens home

From left, owner of Afeisha’s Home for the Aged, Afeisha Spencer-Mohammed, with one of the residents and Digicel Foundation Mobile Telesales team member Cadesha Romany. - Photo courtesy Digicel Foundation -

Afeisha’s Home for the Aged and its 13 residents received a gift of $10,000 worth of much needed items courtesy a Digicel Foundation Mobile Telesales Team on December 24.

Dinique Tittle, Seraiah Hills, Cadejah Romany and Kathy Ann Richardson used their winnings from this year’s Digicel Foundation Christmas Treasure Hunt to purchase two wheelchairs, a five-burner stove, non-perishable food items, toiletries and personal care items for the home.

“I have been praying for a stove…the one we have right now really needed replacing,” said Afeisha Spencer-Mohammed, owner and caretaker of the home. Spencer-Mohammed said the Digicel Mobile Telesales team, “ are God sent.”

The women also took fruit bowls and snack plates, and were warmly welcomed by the residents of the home.

“To imagine this was just a scavenger hunt we entered at work to have fun, but it mushroomed into this wonderful opportunity to give back to this home,” the Digicel team members said.