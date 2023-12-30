UN Sec-General: Rebuild hope in 2024

UNITED Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on UN member states to rebuild hope and trust in the new year.

He did so on Friday in his New Year's message.

Guterres said that this year was one of enormous suffering, violence and climate chaos.

"Humanity is in pain. Our planet is in peril."

Guterres said, " Wars are growing in number and ferocity."

He added that trust is in short supply.

This year saw the continuation of the war in Ukraine which began on February 24, 2022 and the outbreak of the Israel-Gaza conflict in October.

Guterres said meeting violence with violence will not resolve any conflict.

"Pointing fingers and pointing guns lead nowhere. Humanity is strongest when we stand together."

He said people and nations must "come together across divides for shared solutions."

Guterres added, "We must stand up against the discrimination and hatred that are poisoning relations between countries and communities."

He identified other issues such as climate change, poverty, hunger, economic opportunity and a fairer global financial system which the world must address collectively going forward into 2024.

"Let’s resolve to make 2024 a year of building trust and hope in all that we can accomplish together."

Guterres said the UN will continue to play its role to keep rallying the world for peace, sustainable development and human rights.