Trinidad and Tobago U-13 captain hits 104 in Powergen High Performance match

Members of the Powergen under-16 High Performance Academy. Third from left is the academy chariman, Samuel Badree. - Powergen Sports

Trinidad and Tobago's under-13 cricket team captain Reyad Jerome struck a marvelous ton in the inaugural Scriptx Drugs Powergen High Performance Academy under-16 two-day match which was contested at the Powergen sports ground in Syne Village, Penal on Thursday and Friday.

Jerome, who led the TT team against the touring Guyanese under-13 team in August, showed his prowess in the two-day affair and was the lone player to cross the 40-run mark in the encounter which ended in a draw. Jerome skippered Powergen Integrity against the Powergen Perseverance team which was led by Roberto Badree.

Two other TT under-13 players were on show, with Nityum Mongru joining Jerome in the Integrity lineup and wicket-keeper Adrian Singh turning out for the Perseverance outfit. The teams were selected based on performances in the Powergen Academy's 35-over tournament which was held from October-November.

The game was structured to mirror a First-Class clash, with 30-over sessions and intervals for both lunch and tea. Perseverance won the toss and batted first, but were bowled out for 90 in 57 overs in their first innings. Badree top-scored with 28, with Jerome (two for ten), Mongru, Alvez Kalipersad and Jaydon Romain all grabbing two wickets apiece.

Jerome saved his best for his turn at the crease, as the Integrity captain struck 104 off 193 balls and pushed his team's total to 176 for five before a declaration came in the 88th over. Ronaldo Siewsankar was Perseverance's best bowler with figures of two for 20 from nine overs.

Facing an 86-run deficit after the first innings, the Perseverance team had a much better showing in their second innings as they got to 87 for four after 41 overs before the match was deemed a draw. Captain Badree again led from the front with an innings of 35 from 61 balls, with Aravinda Mohammed chipping in with 15.

Former West Indies leg-spinner Samuel Badree, chairman of the Powergen Academy, spoke of the importance of getting youngsters familiar with the longer version of the game from the earliest possible stage.

"It is absolutely critical for the young boys to get exposure to longer format cricket and to develop skills to structure a batting innings and a bowling spell without the restriction of overs," said the two-time Twenty/20 World Cup winner. "This was the fundamental reason why we decided to play a 2-day match."

The teams were coached by Arnold Bassanoo and Christopher Siew Sankar.