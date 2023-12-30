News Trinidad and Tobago in the last week of 2023 Newsday Reporter 12 Hrs Ago Fr Jayson Grell with little Ariya Ali, four, during the feast of Holy Innocents at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, San Fernando on Thursday. Photo by Roger Jacob Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the last week of 2023 in Trinidad and Tobago. FRIDAY SORROW: Family and friends of Khadeeja Taylor at her funeral on Friday at the Cedros Anglican Church. Taylor’s family believe demonic possession played a role in her untimely death. Photo by Lincoln Holder OH BABY: Camille Diaz with her newborn who was one of several babies born on Monday - Christmas Day - the first day of the last working week for the year. Photo by Roger Jacob Residents of Spring Village mill around after three men and a woman were shot dead in an incident that started off the Churchill Roosevelt Highway and spilled over into the Spring Village community on Wednesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle CLOSED: A man stands outside the National Insurance Board (NIB) offices on Harris Promenade, San Fernando on Tuesday after it was closed following a ransomware attack. - Photo by Lincoln Holder Shoppers at The Falls, West Mall in search for sales and bargains on Boxing Day. - Tuesday. Photo by Angelo Marcelle
