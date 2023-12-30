Scout Association wants more support to save youths

Members of the Fourth Port of Spain Cub Pack durubg Corpus Christi celebrations earlier this year. - Photos courtesy Scout Association

The Scout Association of TT trains boys and young men to be better, more independent, productive members of society but they need the support of more donors to broaden their experience.

“We want people to recognise that the organisation is one that aims to train the character of our young people and the members of society. What we need is assistance to get our young people trained, to get the character of the society to be different,” said National Scout Commissioner Mark Ainsley John.

As the association is a non-profit organisation with adult volunteers, it also needs the support of the business community through donations, financial and otherwise, so the organisation would not have to limit what it could offer.

For example, it wanted to invite young people to experience the outdoors and help them get a healthy respect for nature and the environment. John said many youths lived in apartments and other locations with no yards or in which they could not play outside in safety or see the stars clearly at night because of light pollution. To do so, it needed tents and other camping gear which was expensive.

"I'm appealing to the public to reconnect with the scout movement. We've had a lot of prominent individuals pass through the organisation. I want them to come back and inspire the next generation of young people to become active in their communities and become active in society.

"We have a growing crime problem associated with young people especially. I think the scout movement can be that beacon of hope internationally," John said.

“Utilising the scout method – community engagement, adventure, working in teams, personal progression, learning by doing, youth leading with adult support and focussing on the scout law and promise – alongside individuals who are already impacting their communities positively, will help us to change young people to become healthy, happy, helpful citizens.”

He said member numbers were back up to pre-covid19 figures and, at the end of September, there were about 4,000 scouts between the ages of seven-23 and 700 adult leaders. The organisation also made a concerted effort to change its mode of operation and management structure to incorporate the community.

For example, he said the number of scout districts was changed from 21 to six in 2023 and that allowed for easier management and communication. Each district’s commissioner was mandated to go out into their areas and meet with members of their communities, including businesses, religious and youth organisations, and NGOs, to share the work of the scouts and encourage them to partner with the organisation for the mutual achievement of goals.

A recent national operational plan, with separate plans adapted to each district which coincides with the national plan, was recently introduced to strengthen and grow the organisation while providing greater opportunities for young people.

“In the spirit of community partnership, we have an agreement with some organisations in which we help our young people to get temporary employment through the critical employability skills they learned through the movement’s badge system such as leadership, time management, discipline and people skills.

“These skills are not taught in classrooms or any formal settings but they are taught impromptu through the actions and activities of the organisation, through the scout method.”

For example, Five Islands Water and Amusement Park was one of its community partners.

He said it had a need for people with certain skills, soft and hard, so older scouts who had swimming, life-saving, and first aid certifications were paired with the company and worked there during the school vacation.

The scouts received formal training with organisations such as the Red Cross and TT Life Saving Society through the scouts badge system but it also partnered with sports and service organisations like the TT Cycling Federation and Rotary Clubs.

Some badges included art, journalism, cycling, kayaking and mechanics. There was also a My Faith badge which encouraged respect for a higher presence and to explore their religion and grow in their faith. John believed that lack of respect was what allowed people to kill without remorse.

In addition, there was a World Faith badge in which youths learned about major religions in TT and talked to people with different religious beliefs about the significance of religion in their lives.

“That in itself speaks to an inclusive society and a society that is tolerant, respectful and disciplined.”

During the Christmas season, the scouts engaged in several community activities.

They visited supermarkets and asked people to donate food items to make up hampers for needy people and community homes. They sang Christmas carols in residential areas and placed some of the scouts’ crèches in communities that did not have their own. They also visited homes for the aged where they cleaned, cooked for and played games with the elderly as part of its Citizenship in the Community badge.

John said the movement hoped to attract more individuals and organisations to give those types of opportunities to the scouts and be the ones to inspire youths.

The association has several upcoming local and international events over the next few years.

In July 2024, its seven-11-year-old members will be heading to Tobago for its annual National Cub Camp. John said many members and their parents never left Trinidad and it will be an opportunity for them to experience Tobago and the Tobago Heritage Festival.

“We want to encourage our young people to go across to Tobago to understand and experience Tobago culture, experience the island, visit Buccoo Reef, get an understanding of what is happening with the reef, and understand the rich history of the island and how it is different from Trinidad.”

In 2025, the Cub Scouts will also be attending the Caribbean Cuboree in Antigua which will allow them to meet regional members with different cultures, languages and ways of operating, and help them understand global citizenship.

In 2025, there will be a two-week moot in Portugal where young people ages 18-25 will gather to have a life-changing experience, interact with young people from across the globe and learn to become better young leaders.

There will also be a Jamboree in Poland for Scouts ages 11-16 in 2027.

John hoped communities would support the organisation’s activities so it could take more young people on the various trips.

“Many of those children would have never had that type of experience if it was not for scouts because their parents may not have the time or money to take them. Hopefully it will have a positive impact on their psyche, growth and development,” he said.